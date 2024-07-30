Tezos Trading Down 2.5% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Tezos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $746.88 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000612 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,012,527,575 coins and its circulating supply is 991,976,191 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

