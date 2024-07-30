The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

CWLPF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

