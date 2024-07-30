The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
CWLPF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Monday. Caldwell Partners International has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caldwell Partners International
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.