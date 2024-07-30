The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Clorox has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 74.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clorox to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,892. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.60. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

