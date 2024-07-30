The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 279.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.73% of Cooper Companies worth $348,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. 776,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,552. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

