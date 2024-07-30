The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 921,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 261,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

