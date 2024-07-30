The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.83

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 65987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $741.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.



The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

