The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,903 shares of company stock worth $1,466,406 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.23. The company had a trading volume of 157,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,037. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

