The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $177.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,903 shares of company stock worth $1,466,406 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

