Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0673 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $446.08 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00040242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,630,846,100 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

