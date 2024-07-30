Toncoin Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $6.69 or 0.00010073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $22.86 billion and $156.29 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,477.15 or 1.00028160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,776,010 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,767,187.206147 with 2,516,646,213.12741 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.62334147 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $180,688,595.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

