Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TSEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Get Touchstone Securitized Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (TSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of securitized fixed income securities. The fund may tilt towards short-term, investment grade paper but the portfolio managers are not held to those requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Securitized Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.