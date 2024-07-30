Toyota Motor (TM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Toyota Motor to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts expect Toyota Motor to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TM traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.01. 105,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $160.38 and a one year high of $255.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

