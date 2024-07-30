Trane Technologies (TT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $331.86 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

