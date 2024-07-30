TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $9.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after buying an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.04%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.14%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

