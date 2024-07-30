TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $9.55 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.55.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.04%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.14%.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.