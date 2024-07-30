TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Director Sells C$11,009.25 in Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$11,009.25.
TriStar Gold Trading Down 8.8 %
CVE:TSG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.16. 45,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.17.
About TriStar Gold
