TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Up 40%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 40% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 743,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 146,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

