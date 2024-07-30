Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, analysts expect Udemy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of UDMY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.01.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UDMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Udemy
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.