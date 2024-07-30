Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.64 or 0.00011481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.59 billion and $111.32 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00110829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008550 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.7605254 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1065 active market(s) with $72,874,339.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

