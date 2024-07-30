Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Increased to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $219.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $162.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $219.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

