Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.43. The stock had a trading volume of 91,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day moving average is $168.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $181.90. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

