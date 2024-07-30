Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $78.02. 1,420,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

