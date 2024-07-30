Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Vericel to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Vericel has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 8,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,265. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

