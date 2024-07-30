VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,042,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. Palo DS Manager LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,067 shares of company stock worth $351,567 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

