Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
NYSE:VVI opened at $34.19 on Friday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of -89.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.
