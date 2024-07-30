Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $34.19 on Friday. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of -89.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.11 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

