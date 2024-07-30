VICI Properties (VICI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect VICI Properties to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
VICI opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
