Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,200 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the June 30th total of 6,082,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,636.7 days.

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Vicinity Centres has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

About Vicinity Centres

Featured Articles

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

