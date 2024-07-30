VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.13

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 63331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $846.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,240.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.04.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,739.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

