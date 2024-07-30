Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.90

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
