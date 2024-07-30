Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.74. 16,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

