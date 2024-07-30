Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $89.54 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.54 million and $3.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.19 or 0.00004776 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,709.82 or 0.99993790 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

