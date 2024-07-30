Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.91 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00004754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.91 million and $2.57 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.65 or 1.00049641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00072023 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.18379499 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $2,988,274.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.