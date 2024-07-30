W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.67 to $55.33 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.07.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 990,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,230. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $59.46.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after buying an additional 535,471 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 230,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73,953 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $92,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.