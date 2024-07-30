WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WaFd by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in WaFd by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WaFd alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.