Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.07. 1,983,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,640,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,249,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,839,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,909,000 after buying an additional 371,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.