Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.22 and last traded at $92.57. Approximately 2,759,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 11,279,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

