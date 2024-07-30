Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $213.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.83.

NYSE WM opened at $200.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

