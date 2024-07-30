Waterford Advisors LLC Has $41.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.8% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $547.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,745. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.87. The company has a market cap of $472.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

