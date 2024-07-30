Waterford Advisors LLC Purchases 13,891 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,351. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

