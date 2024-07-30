Waterford Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Waterford Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $196.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.52. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

