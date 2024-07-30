Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Watts Water Technologies worth $71,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $204.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.06. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.