Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after buying an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,508,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,712,211. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

