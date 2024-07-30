Waverly Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,824 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOM. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,433,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

