Waverly Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $21.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 767,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

