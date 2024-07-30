Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $84.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.