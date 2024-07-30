Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 105,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $84.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

