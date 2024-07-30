Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

