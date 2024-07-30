Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 68,201 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.92. 126,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,157. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

