WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00421855.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WBIG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.72.

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile

The WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (WBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global equities from all capitalizations that focuses on dividend yields. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with reduced volatility during market declines.

