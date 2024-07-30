WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.00421855.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of WBIG stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284. WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.72.
WBI BullBear Yield 3000 ETF Company Profile
