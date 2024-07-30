Weave Communications (WEAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weave Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Weave Communications stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

