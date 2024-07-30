Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lennox International (LII)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lennox International (NYSE: LII):

7/26/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $517.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $566.00 to $572.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Lennox International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $675.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $505.00 to $610.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $517.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Lennox International was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

7/10/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $507.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Lennox International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.28. The company had a trading volume of 272,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.53 and a 52 week high of $583.42.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $15,416,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

