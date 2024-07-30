Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.62. Approximately 2,264,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,102,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

WFC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 138,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.